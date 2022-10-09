Detalus Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 3,006,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

