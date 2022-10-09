Detalus Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. 3,464,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,481. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

