Detalus Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,126,000 after purchasing an additional 488,380 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $26.25. 7,151,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,176. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

