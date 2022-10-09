Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

SPSM stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 483,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

