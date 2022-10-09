Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.53. 1,113,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,105. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.