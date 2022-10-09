Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 1,828 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $66.34. 3,106,425 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

