Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $63.67. 1,324,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

