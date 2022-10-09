Detalus Advisors LLC Takes $608,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTEB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 18,263,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

