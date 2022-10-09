Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 6,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 6,900 ($83.37) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,725 ($93.34).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 5,910 ($71.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,390.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,418.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,252.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 73 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

In related news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

