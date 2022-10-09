Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target to CHF 47

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 76 to CHF 47 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

ZRSEF stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $422.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

