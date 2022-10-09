Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $129,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

