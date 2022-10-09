Digipad 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,032.00 (DGP)

Digipad (DGP) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Digipad has a market cap of $114,136.72 and approximately $21,032.00 worth of Digipad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digipad has traded 53.2% lower against the US dollar. One Digipad token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,533.51 or 1.00009476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Digipad (DGP) is a token. It was first traded on August 16th, 2022. Digipad’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Digipad is medium.com/@digipadofficial. Digipad’s official website is digipad.io. Digipad’s official Twitter account is @digipadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digipad (DGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Digipad has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Digipad is 0.02258006 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $579.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digipad.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digipad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digipad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digipad using one of the exchanges listed above.

