Dock Price Reaches $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Dock has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 816,921,645 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @docknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock (DOCK) is a cryptocurrency . Dock has a current supply of 869,619,708.773492 with 816,888,945.465384 in circulation. The last known price of Dock is 0.02115258 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $742,226.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dock.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.