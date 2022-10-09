DOGEFOOD Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DOGEFOOD)

DOGEFOOD (DOGEFOOD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One DOGEFOOD token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGEFOOD has traded down 85.6% against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFOOD has a total market capitalization of $10,830.76 and approximately $14,760.00 worth of DOGEFOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DOGEFOOD Profile

DOGEFOOD’s launch date was January 2nd, 2022. DOGEFOOD’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,110,212,125,693,470 tokens. DOGEFOOD’s official Twitter account is @dogefood_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DOGEFOOD is medium.com/@dogefood. The Reddit community for DOGEFOOD is https://reddit.com/r/dogefoodbscofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DOGEFOOD is www.dogefoodbsc.com.

DOGEFOOD Token Trading

