Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14,945.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Dollar Tree worth $59,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

