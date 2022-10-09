Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,223 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.39. 4,691,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

