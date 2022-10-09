Dominium Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,233.00 (DOM)

Dominium (DOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Dominium has a total market cap of $208,264.23 and $66,233.00 worth of Dominium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dominium has traded down 48.5% against the dollar. One Dominium token can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00006600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dominium alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00086348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00067691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007922 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Dominium

Dominium (DOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2022. Dominium’s official Twitter account is @dominiumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dominium’s official website is dominium.finance.

Buying and Selling Dominium

According to CryptoCompare, “Dominium (DOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Dominium has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dominium is 1.27966629 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dominium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dominium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dominium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dominium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dominium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.