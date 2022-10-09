Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $315.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.88.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $314.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.52. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $300.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.