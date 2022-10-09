Double-A Chain (AAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $102,581.00

Double-A Chain (AAC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Double-A Chain has a market capitalization of $241,021.42 and approximately $102,581.00 worth of Double-A Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Double-A Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Double-A Chain has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005753 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Double-A Chain Token Profile

Double-A Chain (AAC) is a DPOS token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Double-A Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Double-A Chain’s official Twitter account is @doublea_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Double-A Chain is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Double-A Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain (AAC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Double-A Chain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Double-A Chain is 0.00085014 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $117,379.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://acuteangle.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Double-A Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Double-A Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Double-A Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

