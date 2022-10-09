DragonVein 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,864.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $18,153.27 and $4,864.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonVein (DVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. DragonVein has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 605,026,614 in circulation. The last known price of DragonVein is 0.00003 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,374.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dragonvein.io/.”

