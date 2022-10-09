Draken (DRK) Trading Down 47.7% Over Last 7 Days

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Draken has a total market cap of $339,489.43 and $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Draken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Draken alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken Coin Profile

Draken (DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2020. Draken’s official website is binemon.io. Draken’s official message board is binemon.medium.com. Draken’s official Twitter account is @binemonnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draken (DRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Draken has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Draken is 0.00047004 USD and is down -14.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,027.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://binemon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Draken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Draken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Draken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Draken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.