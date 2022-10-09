Drunk Robots (METAL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $54,689.64

Drunk Robots (METAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Drunk Robots token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drunk Robots has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Drunk Robots has a market capitalization of $54,689.64 and $17,957.00 worth of Drunk Robots was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Drunk Robots Profile

Drunk Robots (CRYPTO:METAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2022. Drunk Robots’ official website is drunk-robots.com. Drunk Robots’ official Twitter account is @drunk_robots and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Drunk Robots Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drunk Robots (METAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Drunk Robots has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Drunk Robots is 0.00303384 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $34,122.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://drunk-robots.com.”

