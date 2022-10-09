Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $136.83 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

