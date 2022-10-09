Ecio (ECIO) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Ecio (ECIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Ecio token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ecio has a total market capitalization of $38,541.46 and approximately $58,599.00 worth of Ecio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ecio has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ecio Token Profile

Ecio launched on December 18th, 2021. Ecio’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,483,747 tokens. Ecio’s official Twitter account is @eciospace. The official message board for Ecio is medium.com/@ecioofficial. Ecio’s official website is ecio.space.

Ecio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecio (ECIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ecio has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ecio is 0.00008137 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $10.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ecio.space/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ecio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ecio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ecio using one of the exchanges listed above.

