Edgeware (EDG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware’s launch date was February 17th, 2020. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. The Reddit community for Edgeware is https://reddit.com/r/edgeware and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @heyedgeware and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeware (EDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Edgeware has a current supply of 6,979,170,652 with 6,350,167,832 in circulation. The last known price of Edgeware is 0.00107529 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $89,498.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edgewa.re.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

