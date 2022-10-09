Edufex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $68,433.73 (EDUX)

Edufex (EDUX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Edufex has a market cap of $68,433.73 and approximately $10,540.00 worth of Edufex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edufex has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Edufex token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Edufex Profile

Edufex’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Edufex’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,167,389 tokens. The official website for Edufex is www.edufex.com. The official message board for Edufex is edufex.medium.com. Edufex’s official Twitter account is @edufexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edufex

According to CryptoCompare, “Edufex (EDUX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Edufex has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edufex is 0.00015721 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,816.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.edufex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edufex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edufex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edufex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

