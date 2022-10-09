ElectroCore (LON:ECOR) PT Lowered to GBX 330 at Berenberg Bank

ElectroCore (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ElectroCore Stock Performance
Shares of LON ECOR opened at GBX 157 ($1.90) on Thursday. ElectroCore has a 12-month low of GBX 151.20 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.75 ($1.95).
ElectroCore Company Profile
