ElectroCore (LON:ECOR) PT Lowered to GBX 330 at Berenberg Bank

ElectroCore (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElectroCore Stock Performance

Shares of LON ECOR opened at GBX 157 ($1.90) on Thursday. ElectroCore has a 12-month low of GBX 151.20 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.75 ($1.95).

ElectroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

