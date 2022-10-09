Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.29 on Friday, hitting $326.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.55 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

