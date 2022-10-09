Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 356,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

