Elk Finance (ELK) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Elk Finance has a market capitalization of $368,482.63 and $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elk Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elk Finance

Elk Finance’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 tokens. The official message board for Elk Finance is medium.com/elk-finance. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elk Finance’s official website is elk.finance. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/elkfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elk Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Elk Finance (ELK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elk Finance has a current supply of 4,242,424 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Elk Finance is 0.19699274 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $92,797.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elk.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elk Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elk Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

