Elvantis (ELV) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Elvantis (ELV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Elvantis token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elvantis has a market cap of $20,533.44 and $292,693.00 worth of Elvantis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elvantis has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Elvantis Profile

Elvantis launched on January 24th, 2022. Elvantis’ total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,825,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Elvantis is https://reddit.com/r/elvantis/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elvantis’ official message board is medium.com/@elvantisofficial. Elvantis’ official Twitter account is @elvantisgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elvantis’ official website is www.elvantis.com.

Buying and Selling Elvantis

According to CryptoCompare, “Elvantis (ELV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elvantis has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Elvantis is 0.00045808 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $50,982.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elvantis.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elvantis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elvantis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elvantis using one of the exchanges listed above.

