Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900,316 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $106,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $20,667,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $101.23. 1,511,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,936. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

