Enzyme Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $40.32 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $19.78 or 0.00101909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Enzyme has a current supply of 2,070,262.61682974 with 2,038,518.00115782 in circulation. The last known price of Enzyme is 19.72125664 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $1,841,685.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enzyme.finance/.”

