Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $571.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $716.00 to $571.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $789.06.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $541.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix has a 1 year low of $538.08 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $645.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.91. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.