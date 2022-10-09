EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,604.38 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00251256 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EvenCoin (EVN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EvenCoin has a current supply of 31,247,851.344495 with 31,247,621.497664 in circulation. The last known price of EvenCoin is 0.00040704 USD and is up 9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $65,017.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.evencoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

