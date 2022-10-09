Fame Doge Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $24,656.62 (FAMEDOGE)

Fame Doge Coin (FAMEDOGE) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Fame Doge Coin has a market cap of $24,656.62 and approximately $73,876.00 worth of Fame Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fame Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fame Doge Coin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fame Doge Coin Profile

Fame Doge Coin’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Fame Doge Coin’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,000,000,000 tokens. Fame Doge Coin’s official website is www.famedoge.com. Fame Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @famedogecoin.

Buying and Selling Fame Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Fame Doge Coin (FAMEDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fame Doge Coin has a current supply of 999,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fame Doge Coin is 0.00000004 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.famedoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fame Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fame Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fame Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

