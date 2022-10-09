Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $287.14

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.14 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.32). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.32), with a volume of 624,233 shares trading hands.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.55.

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,014.49%.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

