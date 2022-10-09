Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.71

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.71 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 245.50 ($2.97). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 246.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 188,459 shares trading hands.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £798.90 million and a P/E ratio of 513.54.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
