Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,794 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,872,000 after buying an additional 123,516 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 402,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,901,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FBND opened at $44.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $53.57.

