Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 67,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.39. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.