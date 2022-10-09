Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,756 X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 94,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter.
X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $40.10.
