Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,163 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,536,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

