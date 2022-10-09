Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,317,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 553,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,732,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,978,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.