Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

