Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,758 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $114.98 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.