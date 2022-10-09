Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,932 VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

EMLC stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

