Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

