Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $1.73 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6,837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 202,522 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $153.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

