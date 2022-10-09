Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $898,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

