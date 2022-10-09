Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $987,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 87.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 57,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $46.22 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

